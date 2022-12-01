Marymount launches English-proficiency initiative for int’l students

Starting in January, Marymount University will offer intermediate and advanced English classes for the first time through the institution’s newly-launched Intensive English Language Program (IELP).

Catering to international students and other individuals for whom English is not a primary language, the program is designed to assist students in meeting their English-proficiency needs while also providing a pathway to undergraduate admission at the institution.

“This exciting new offering at Marymount offers students a unique experience in furthering their English-language proficiency, while at the same time immersing themselves in Marymount’s college culture as they study on campus,” said Dr. Hesham El-Rewini, the university’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

“IELP students will take their classes in the same buildings as Marymount undergraduate and graduate students, have the opportunity to study and use university library resources, attend engaging college events, and interact with Marymount faculty and staff,” El-Rewini said. “It’s the perfect way to develop the necessary skills to succeed in today’s workplace while also growing personally and professionally.”

IELP courses will follow Marymount’s academic calendar, with fall, spring and summer terms. The program can be completed in as few as one or two semesters depending on language-proficiency level, with a typical daily schedule that includes 100 minutes of listening and speaking, 105 minutes of reading and writing, and 50 minutes of self-led instruction.

Two levels of study – High Intermediate and Advanced – will be offered to students based on their English-proficiency test scores at the time of their application to the program.