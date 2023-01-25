35 F
Marshall wrestling team keeps winning

The Marshall Statesmen gather for a team photo during their trip to the Outer Banks area of North Carolina. (Marshall wrestling)

A busy season continued for the Marshall Statesmen wrestling team recently with a trip to Manteo, N.C., where the high-school squad finished second in a multi-team dual-meet competition.

Marshall finished with a 4-1 record, losing only to the 5-0 Rosewood, N.C. team. The Statesmen won by a  convincing manner in its four victories, one by a 63-15 score and another 57-17.

Ben Levy at 120 pounds and heavyweight Soren Pirhoun had 5-0 records for Marshall.

Finishing 4-1 were Santiago Lecky (152), Owen Lebkisher (17)) and Arvand Ansari (182).

Others winning matches were Nakita Li (106), Josh Levy (113), Luis Malave (126), Daniel Miller (132), Ryan Mazhari (138), Caleb Hernandez (145), Faisal Attai (160), Ashton Gillespie (195) and Ethan Lebkiser (220).

Since that trip, Marshall routed the Wakefield Warriors, 61-18, in a Liberty District match. Ben and Josh Levy, Malave, Miller, Attai, Owen and Ethan Lebkisher, Lecky, Ansari, Gillespie and Pirhoun all won matches against Wakefield.

In previous competitions this season, Marshall finished 5-0 at the Tuscarora Duals and placed sixth at the Rock Ridge High School tourney.

Arlington wrestling teams plenty busy
