Marshall wrestlers place at NOVA Classic

FairfaxMarshall wrestlers place at NOVA Classic
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Marshall High School's Benjamin Levy won an individual title at the NOVA Classic. (Marshall athletics)

With individual champion Benjamin Levy leading the way with a victory, the Marshall Statesmen placed 13th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School.

Levy won the title at the 120-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with two pins in the high-school event.

Also for Marshall, Owen Lebkisher was fourth at 165 and Arvand Ansari eighth at 175.

For the McLean Highlanders, Luke Dettlef was fifth at 285 and Easton Johnson and William Lewey eighth at 144 and 190, respectively.

For the Madison Warhawks, Ben Sim was sixth at 138 and Max Rosenberg eighth at 126.

In earlier competition, Marshall went 5-0 at the Tuscarora Duals to win that title.

