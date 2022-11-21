Marshall to host six-team basketball tourney

The Marshall Statesmen have hosted early-season boys varsity basketball tournaments in the past, but this season’s high-school event will be a little different – and with a new name.

Six teams, including Marshall, will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Statesmen Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The tournament will be a fund-raising event for the Coaches vs. Cancer organization.

There will be three games each day, all in the Marshall gymnasium. On Dec. 2, Herndon plays Thomas Jefferson at 5 p.m. Fairfax and Unity Reed meet at 6:30 p.m. and Marshall and Colgan tip off at 8 p.m. Games begin earlier Dec. 3, with Jefferson playing Fairfax at 1 p.m., Colgan and Herndon meeting at 2:30 p.m. and Marshall facing Unity Reed at 4 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a national organization, with many college teams having played in such fund-raising contests for many years.

“I was reached out to by Coaches vs. Cancer and we thought it was a good cause for our tournament,” Marshall head coach Jerry Lin said. “We are looking forward to the tournament and I think it should be a good one.”

Marshall opens its 2022-23 season four nights earlier on Nov. 29 with a 7:30 p.m. road game against the Madison Warhawks in a neighborhood rivalry clash.

Marshall had a strong season last winter, finishing 18-6 overall and 9-3 in the Liberty District to earn the second seed in that tourey. The Statesmen lost to Washington-Liberty in the title game, then went on to go 1-1 in the 6D North Region tournament, falling to champion South Lakes in the second round.

Four starters graduated from that Marshall team. Matt Lenert is the lone returning starter.

“We will have a young group and a good dynamic this season,” Marshall coach Jerry Lin said. “I think Washington-Liberty will be strong again in the district and I see McLean as a darkhorse and a good team.”

Washington-Liberty finished 18-8 last season and McLean 7-16.

Marshall’’s 2022-23 district schedule begins Dec. 13 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against McLean.