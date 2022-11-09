38.2 F
Marshall finishes with big win in football

Marshall's Christos Proctor had two catches against Herndon. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

The Marshall Statesmen (3-7, 3-3) ended their regular season with a home upset win over the Herndon Hornets by a 22-21 score. Herndon entered the Liberty District high-school football contest tied for first place.

Marshall ended the season with a two-game winning streak.

The Statesmen took the lead against Herndon with fewer than 4 minutes to play when quarterback Jeff Ryder scored on a two-yard run, then he ran for a two-point conversion for the 22-21 advantage.

Earlier in the game, Nakia Wilson had a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown for Marshall and added a one-yard scoring run, with Derek Lenert booting two extra points. Wilson also rushed for 62 yards, caught two passes for 18 and on defense he made seven tackles with a sack.

Ryder was 17 of 22 passing for 180 yards. He finished the season with 2,194 passing yards and 14 touchdown throws.

Jake Peksens had five catches for 56 yards, Owen Buhrman had four for 65, Owen Lebkisher three for 35 and Christos Proctor had two.

For the season, Peksens had 84 catches for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On defense for Marshall, Ali Lakta had 13 tackles against Herndon, Buhrman had a sack and nine tackles, Nicholas Allwine and Jose Morales each made eight tackles and Proctor had seven tackles.

