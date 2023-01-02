Marshall boys finish 2-1 in basketball tourney

The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record.

With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District.

In Wilmington, Marshall lost its first game to host Hoggard, 57-53.

“They were a very good team,” Marshall coach Jerry Lin said. “If that team was up here, it would be maybe the best team in our region.”

Marshall bounced back to win its next two, 54-39, over Ashley, then 57-36 over Northern Guilford.

In the loss, Marshall’s Matthew Lenert had 24 points and Jason Penn and Charles McDermott scored eight each.

Against Ashley, Jose Fudd scored 15 for Marshall; Cameron Jones had 11 points and six rebounds; and Lenert had seven points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

In its final game, Penn had 18 points; Lenert had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists; and Jones scored eight with five rebounds.

Marshall resumes district play this week with a big game against the defending champion Washington-Liberty Generals.

“We faced good competition down there, and now we get right back at it up here against W-L,” Lin said