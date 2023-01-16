Marshall atop Liberty basketball standings at 5-0

The Marshall Statesmen (13-2, 5-0) won twice against Liberty District boys basketball opponents last week to take over sole possession of first place with a two-game lead.

Marshall defeated the Herndon Hornets, 57-37, then downed the Yorktown Patriots, 48-33, for the team’s sixth win in a row in hgih-school action.

Jason Penn led Marshall with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals against Herndon. Charlie McDermott scored 10 with four boards, and Jose Fudd had nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

In the win over Yorktown, Penn had 15 points, five assists and two rebounds; McDermott scored 13 with two rebounds and two assists; Cameron Jones scored eight; and Fudd had six assists, six rebounds and three steals to go with four points.

Matt Lenert, one of the team’s top players, had a slight injury and did not play for Marshall.

The Statesmen’s defense forced many Yorktown turnovers and held Yorktown to a single-game season-low 33 points.

Marshall coach Jerry Lin credited Fudd for playing a strong defensive game and leading the effort on that end of the floor.

“I really don’t consider myself a defensive coach, but this team has had fun playing good defense all season. Defense is a big reason we are winning and playing well,” Lin said. “Our kids were connected tonight. Without Matt, they knew it was a good opportunity for others to step up and contribute.”

Marshall built an early 13-4 lead against Yorktown and were comfortably ahead the rest of the way.

“They didn’t shoot well, and we applied a lot of ball pressure on them and forced a lot of turnovers,” Lin said.

Lenert’s primary sport at Marshall is soccer, which he will play in college. As a result, he hasn’t always played on off-season Marshall basketball teams, because of his involvement in soccer.

“Our players have experience playing without Matt, so they knew what to do and how to rise to the occasion,” Lin said.