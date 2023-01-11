Markers honoring Campbells due for replacement

To be fair, few of us look as good as we did in 2009, and apparently the historical markers honoring Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell have had a rougher go of it, too.

“They have not aged very well,” said Cynthia Liccese-Torres, who heads the Arlington government’s historic-preservation efforts.

As a result, it’s likely that a word-for-word re-creation of the two markers will be created and placed in Shirlington, where the originals currently are placed.

(The markers are at one end of “Campbell Avenue,” which on its other end contains the headquarters of public-broadcaster WETA, an organization Elizabeth Campbell founded and led for decades.)

Edmund Campbell (1899-1995) was an attorney and in the 1940s served on the Arlington County Board. Elizabeth Campbell (1902-2004) was an educator who in the 1950s-60s served on the Arlington School Board.

Located outdoors, the markers have had to deal with the elements.

“The laminate has aged really poorly,” said Serena Bolliger, a county planner, discussing the matter with the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board.

The 2009 placement of the markers proved something of a challenge, based on news coverage at the time.

The prime spot decided upon for their placement in front of the Shirlington branch library ended up being located immediately above a water main, rendering that space unusable. The preferred location also interfered with clear passage through the plaza in front of the library.

The markers were temporarily placed in front of the library (without creating any water gushers) for the May 2009 unveiling ceremony, but then were moved to a slightly less prominent spot nearby for permanent anchoring.