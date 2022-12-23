Many holiday basketball tournaments on tap

Schools will be closed next week for the winter break, but many local girls and boys high-school varsity basketball teams will remain plenty busy participating in holiday tournaments.

Other teams played in tournaments earlier this week.

Three of next week’s events will be hosted by teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.

In Arlington, Wakefield High will be home to the eight-team and 19-year George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament Dec. 27-29, and the Bishop O’Connell High girls will host the inaugural Jingle Bell Tournament, Dec. 28-30.

The Wakefield tourney will include the Wakefield Warriors, of course, and Arlington’s Washington-Liberty Generals. Wakefield is a multi-time past champion, but W-L has never won the event. The Annandale Atoms are the defending champions and are in the field again.

The recent two-time Virginia High School League state-champion South County Stallions also are in the tournament.

Wakefield hosts private-school St. Francis of Georgia in a first-round game.

“It’s a strong field of teams. We could have a tough time,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said.

The O’Connell Knights and Langley Saxons are two of the teams in the O’Connell girls tourney.

In Fairfax County, the Oakton High School girls squad will host its annual multi-team holiday competition, also including the Flint Hill Huskies and Yorktown Patriots as other local teams.

The Bishop O’Connell boys team will participate in the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff, Ark., Dec. 27-29.

For the O’Connell boys and girls teams, each also played in out-of-town tournaments earlier this week.

The Yorktown boys, Washington-Liberty girls, Marshall Statesmen girls and the Potomac School girls will play in the Joe Cascio boys and girls tournaments at Falls Church High School. Potomac School won a tournament in Florida earlier this week with a 3-0 record.

Yorktown returns to the Cascio tourney after winning the competition in the past.

“It’s a good tournament and we look forward to going back and doing well,” Yorktown boys coach Joe Reed said.

The Langley boys will play in a three-day tournament at Mount Vernon High School.

The Madison High School girls are playing in the D.C. Armory Tournament Dec. 27-29. The Madison boys played in a tournament Hilton Head, S.C., earlier this week.

The Potomac School boys will be in a three-day tournament Dec. 28-30 at Benedictine School in Richmond.

The Flint Hill boys travel to Sanford, Del., to play in the Governor’s Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-27.

The Marshall High boys travel to Wilmington, N.C., for a tournament beginning Dec. 27.

The McLean High girls host a couple of games next week, and the McLean boys played in a tournament earlier this week in Daytona Beach.

The holiday tournaments conclude by Dec. 30. Then after the first of the year, the local squads begin the bulk of their league schedules, with games as early as Jan. 3 and 4.