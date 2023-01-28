32 F
FairfaxMan reported to be photographing children suspiciously
Man reported to be photographing children suspiciously

While attending an outdoor event on Jan. 26 at 6:57 p.m. at Green Hedges School, 415 Windover Ave., N.W., a resident informed Vienna police that an unknown man had taken photographs of the resident’s children.

