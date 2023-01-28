FairfaxMan reported to be photographing children suspiciously FairfaxNewsPublic Safety Updated: January 28, 2023 Man reported to be photographing children suspiciously By Sun Gazette Newspapers January 28, 2023 Share FacebookTwitter Photo by ShareGrid on Unsplash Must Read FeaturedFor the Sun Gazette - January 28, 2023Warmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration Real EstateSun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023Remodelers still upbeat, but confidence has faded SportsDave Facinoli - January 28, 2023Flint Hill senior scores 37 points OpinionCarol McEwen - January 27, 2023‘Old School’ column: A picture is worth … Real EstateSun Gazette Newspapers - January 27, 20232022 home sales down, prices up in most Va. localities Sun Gazette Newspapers While attending an outdoor event on Jan. 26 at 6:57 p.m. at Green Hedges School, 415 Windover Ave., N.W., a resident informed Vienna police that an unknown man had taken photographs of the resident’s children. TagsVienna Police Department Share FacebookTwitter Previous articleRemodelers still upbeat, but confidence has fadedNext articleWarmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023Man charged with drunkenness, banned from Vienna tavern An employee at Bear Branch Tavern, 133 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 26 at 11:28 p.m.... Fairfax Vienna police cite youth after joy ride Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Featured Warmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration For the Sun Gazette - January 28, 2023 Real Estate Remodelers still upbeat, but confidence has faded Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Fairfax Association notified after patron suspects scam Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Man charged with drunkenness, banned from Vienna tavern News Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Vienna police cite youth after joy ride Fairfax Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Association notified after patron suspects scam Fairfax Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Flint Hill senior scores 37 points Sports Dave Facinoli - January 28, 2023