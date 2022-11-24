58.6 F
Tysons
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Updated:

Man faces charges in crash that killed motorcyclist

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Authorities have charged a 79-year-old Fairfax man in connection with an Oct. 25 collision in Fair Oaks that killed a motorcyclist, Fairfax County police said Nov. 22.

According to police, Mazher Rajput was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound turn lane on West Ox Road and waiting to turn left onto Ox Hill Road when he did not yield to the operator of a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle traveling southbound on West Ox Road.

The motorcycle proceeded straight through the intersection from the southbound left lane and struck the Jeep. The Jeep continued through the intersection, struck a pedestrian signal, collided with a 2013 Lexus GS350, then spun around and struck the Lexus a second time before coming to a rest, police said.

Andrew Dearing, 27, of Fairfax was thrown from his motorcycle. Rescue personnel took him to a hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

Authorities on Nov. 18 charged Rajput with failure to yield when turning left and failure to abide by a traffic light. Authorities have served him with two magistrate summonses and he is scheduled to appear in court in January.

