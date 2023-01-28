Man charged with drunkenness, banned from Vienna tavern

An employee at Bear Branch Tavern, 133 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 26 at 11:28 p.m. that a patron was being disorderly, acting aggressively towards her and refusing to leave.

Upon the officer’s interaction with the patron, he detected signs of impairment, police said.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Falls Church man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.

At the request of the restaurant’s management, police banned the man from the establishment.