Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons

A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group Inc. (PMG) for its station on a 19,643-square-foot parcel at 1953 Chain Bridge Road.

The application was straightforward and will result in a visual improvement to one of the entry areas of Tysons, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).

The site has an existing 2,585-square-foot ExxonMobil station building with three vehicle-service bays and four islands with eight fuel pumps, topped with an overhead canopy. The site may be accessed from two right-in-right-out entrances on Chain Bridge Road or from a privately owned road linking with International Drive.

The applicant will retain the fueling-station building, but replace the three service bays with a convenience store. The building also will receive a new façade with a 23.5-foot-tall architectural feature. The existing 4-foot-wide sidewalks along Chain Bridge Road and a parcel next door will be widened to 6 feet.

Other amenities will include pedestrian lighting, additional street trees, a rack capable of accommodating at least four bicycles and two electric-vehicle-ready parking spaces to support at Level 2 universal charging facilities (which use power sources of 208 to 240 volts).

According to the applicant’s statement, the upgraded station will generate about 800 vehicle trips per day, up from the current 700. To reduce vehicular conflicts, PMG will close an inter-parcel connection with an adjacent lot.

PMG will relocate the site’s trash dumpster to a fenced and/or screened-in enclosure near the building’s southwest rear corner and remove the 8-foot-tall freestanding sign in Virginia Department of Transportation right-of-way along Chain Bridge Road.

The applicant has chosen to opt into the Planned Tysons Corner parking standards, which require fewer spaces because of nearby mass-transit access. Instead of the usually required 17 parking spaces, the site will have eight.

Supervisors granted PMG a loading-space waiver because an area near the building can fulfill that function.

The PMG station is one of the most visible in Tysons, located near the top of a hill along Route 123, but it has fallen victim to a current trend, said David Gill, the applicant’s attorney.

“The service bays just aren’t being used anymore,” he said. “As cars have gotten more complicated [and have] more computer chips in them, you can’t just take them to your everyday mechanic.”