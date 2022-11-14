Madison wins; Langley, Potomac School lose in football playoffs

While the Madison Warhawks continued their three-season run of consecutive region-tournament playoff victories, the Langley Saxons and Potomac School Panthers were defeated in other first-round postseason football games on Nov. 11 and 12.

Host and top-seed Madison (8-3) routed the eighth-seed Washington-Liberty Generals, 56-6, Nov. 11 in a 6D North Region high-school contest. The region playoff win was the Warhawks’ sixth in a row, all on their home field. The victory was the team’s eighth straight this fall, after starting the regular season 0-3 this fall.

Liberty District champion, fourth-seed and host Langley (7-4) lost Nov. 11 to the No. 5 seed Yorktown Patriots, 21-14, in first-round action after leading 14-0 in the first quarter.

In Nov. 12 private-school play, fourth-seeded Potomac School (6-3) was blanked 35-0 by the top seed and undefeated Trinity Episcopal Titans (10-0) in Richmond in the semifinals of the four-team Division I state tournament.

In Madison’s victory, the Warhawks built a quick 21-0 lead, then were ahead 42-0 at halftime.

Madison quarterback Mac Lewis threw three touchdown passes, going to Darren Knicely and Sonny Endicott for 35 yards each and Cord Yates for 53. Angelo Jreige, Alex Carlson, Roger Stone and Dominic Knicely all had touchdown runs and Dominic Knicely had a 96-yard kickoff return for a score. Agri Hartman booted eight extra points.

Lewis threw for 149 yards, Yates had three catches for 79 and Dominic Knicely led the team in rushing yards with 61. Stone ran for 40 and Jreige for 26.

On defense, Jake Green had 15 tackles, Michael Delgado 10, Eric Anderson had six tackles and a sack, and Kevin Chadwick made seven tackles and had an interception.

Madison will host the Yorktown Patriots (8-3) in a region semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Yorktown defeated Madison, 14-11, in Arlington in the third game of the regular season. Madison has not lost since. Yorktown has won four in a row.

Langley didn’t score again after the first quarter, and following that was hurt by two missed field goals, a second-half touchdown that was called back because of a penalty and an interception.

The loss ended the Saxons’ four-game winning streak.

Senior quarterback Brendan Mansinne led the Langley offense. He had touchdown runs of 47 and five yards, completed 19 of 27 passes for 114 yards and he ran for 80 more yards.

Dustin Mosleh had five catches for 46 yards and Daren Mosleh also had five catches. With three catches each were Nick Guagliano, Connor Campbell and James Lewis.

On defense for Langley, Owen Slamowitz recovered a fumble and tackling leaders were Remhi Chaudhry, Max Anderson, Peter Kaldes and Robert Roncskevitz.

In Potomac School’s state-semifinal game, there was no score at the end of the first quarter, then Trinity Episcopal led 21-0 at halftime, including a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Marcel Gaskins rushed for 80 yards in defeat and Potomac School quarterback Camren Boykin was 9 of 21 passing for 103 yards. Drew Turner had three catches for 68 yards, Jack Judd three of 20 and Gaskins two for six.

On defense for the Panthers, Turner forced a fumble and among the tackling leaders were Devin Dunn, Tyler Judd with 1.5 sacks, Max Gyllenhoff (a half sack), Marcus Burrell, Lucas Boulter and David Hyde.

“We had a tough time with their size and speed,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “My hat goes off to Trinity. They are a tough team. I’m so proud of the way our guys played through the year. This is a great group of guys led by a great group of seniors.”