Madison wins fourth straight in boys basketball

Patience on offense, strong defense and embracing the physical nature of play were keys to victory for the Madison Warhawks in their most recent contest.

Madison (4-1) rallied to defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 68-48, the night of Dec. 9 in a non-district boys high-school basketball game. The win was the fourth in a row for Madison, which trailed multiple times in a seesaw first half.

The Warhawks took the lead for good at 16-14 with 4:07 left in the second quarter on a 12-foot turnaround jumper from the right side by Jack Kominski. He finished with a team-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Madison led 26-23 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Spartans 42-25.

“That was our best defensive game this season. We played really good defense for 32 minutes, especially in the second half,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “It was a physical game. West Springfield banged on us, but we were patient on offense, we kept attacking, we moved the ball well and got open looks.”

Kominski was one of three players to score in double figures for Madison. Point guard Joey Chalabi had a busy game with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Miles Franklin had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Warhawks’ Wyatt Norton had nine points and eight boards with a block, and Samuel Biddick scored four with three boards and two assists. Sumay Frueh had four points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench.

“Joey and Miles were awesome defensively,” Roller said.

Another key for Madison was making 15 free throws in 20 attempts in the second half.

“By attacking we got to the foul line a lot in the second half,” Roller said.

Madison’s previous three wins were over Herndon, 70-43, McLean, 77-59, and Langley, 75-74.

NOTES: For the game, Madison shot 46 percent from the floor, and that was despite missing its first four shots of the game, then three dunks throughout the course of the contest . . . Madison’s next two games are scheduled against teams from Arlington: the Yorktown Patriots away on Dec. 13 and the Bishop O’Connell Knights at home Dec. 16 in 7:30 p.m. starts.