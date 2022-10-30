56.5 F
Tysons
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...
FairfaxEducationMadison thespians tackle Shakesperean classic
FairfaxEducationNews
Updated:

Madison thespians tackle Shakesperean classic

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
white ceramic man head bust
Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The James Madison High School drama department will present Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” with performances Nov. 10-12 at the high school.

“The show includes masquerade dances, live music and sword fights, tied together with characters spewing insults at one another, Shakespearian-style,” producers noted.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. each night, with a Nov. 12 matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online, $12 at the door.

For information and tickets, see the Website at www.madisondrama.com.

Previous article
Journalist casts eye on backpacking adventure of half-century ago
Next article
Committee for Helping Others seeks bicycle donations
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Grant will help Career Center start artificial-intelligence club

The future is now, or soon will be, at the Arlington Career Center. Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.