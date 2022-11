The Madison Warhawks club ice hockey team defeated Chantilly/Westfield, 5-3, in its opening high-school match of the 2022-23 season.

The Warhawks scored first and maintained a lead, taking 32 shots. Senior forward Jake Alford notched two goals and three assists, along with senior forward J.T. Gary with two goals and junior forward Jeremy Correa having one goal. Sophomore defender Jack Spiess picked up an assist.

Goalie Jake Helfant faced 29 shots, turning away 26.