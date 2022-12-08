Madison ice hockey team skates to big win

The Madison Warhawks ice hockey club team routed Dominion/Potomac Falls, 8-1, in a recent high-school match at the Haymarket Iceplex.

The Warhawks placed 44 shots on goal.

For Madison, J.T. Gary scored two goals and had two assists; Mannix Carew added two goals; Rami Shawwa, Cyrus Keeling and Jake Alford each had one goal and two assists and Eamon Carew netted a goal. E.J. Nelson notched 3 assists and Carson Marr, Nick Cooper and Jeremy Correa each had an assist.

Goalie Jake Helfant saw 13 shots and turned away all but one.