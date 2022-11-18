Madison hosts Yorktown in region football semifinal

Not that they need any, but the host, top seed and two-time defending champion Madison Warhawks will have extra incentive against the Yorktown Patriots in a 6D North Region tournament semifinal football-playoff game.

Madison (8-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the contest and will be seeking revenge for a 14-11 regular-season road loss against Yorktown earlier this season. That setback was the Warhawks’ last of an 0-3 start.

The high-school teams meet Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Vienna.

Also, fifth-seed Yorktown dealt Madison its last region-tournament loss, and in Vienna, in the semifinals of the 2019 tourney. Since that defeat, the Warhawks have won six straight region-tournament playoff contests, all on their home field.

Sponsored

So Madison will not be taking the Patriots lightly. Yorktown enters the semifinal with the same 8-3 record as Madison, and a four-game winning streak.

Yorktown rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Liberty District champion, host and fourth-seeded Langley Saxons, 21-14, in a first-round region-tourney game. Madison routed the eighth-seed Washington-Liberty Generals, 56-6, in its opener.

The Patriots bring a potent running game into the semifinal, led by Miles Fang with 1,209 yards rushing. He and fellow runningback Xandar Starks combined for 309 yards rushing against Langley – Fang with 159 and Starks with 149.

Yorktown attempted only four passes in the game, with no completions.

Madison’s offense is more diverse, with quarterback Mac Lewis throwing for 1,723 yards and multiple touchdowns to various receivers while having a high completion percentage. Running back Angelo Jreige leads the ground game with his hard inside running.

“Madison made some big mistakes against us that were costly for them the first time we played,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “They were tough, as always. We will probably have to do more than just run against them.”

Washington-Liberty played both Yorktown and Madison in consecutive weeks Nov. 4 and 11. Generals’ coach Josh Shapiro believes the game could be close, saying each team has good and physical defensive lines.

On defense, Madison and Yorktown haven’t given up much in recent games. Yorktown ended the regular season with three straight shutouts, then blanked Langley over the final three quarters in that playoff clash.

Madison has allowed just 20 points in its past three games.

Against common opponents this fall, Yorktown split two games with Langley, lost to Westfield in overtime and routed Marshall and Oakton. Madison defeated Langley, 28-3, and Westfield, 21-16, and also blew out Marshall and Oakton.

The winner of the Madison vs. Yorktown semifinal will play either the No. 2-seeded Centreville Wildcats (9-2) or third-seed Westfield Bulldogs (7-4) in the region-championship game, with the winner advancing to the Virginia High School League’s four-team Class 6 state tournament.

Centreville hosts Westfield at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 in the other region semifinal.

NOTE: Madison’s overall playoff record for three seasons is 7-2, including a 4-1 mark last fall and a runner-up in the Class 6 state tournament.