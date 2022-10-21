Madison hosts Westfield in big football clash

It used to be the Madison Warhawks couldn’t beat the Westfield Bulldogs.

Now it’s the other way around, at least for two games, between the Concorde District high-school football rivals.

Madison defeated Westfield the last two times the teams met, including a 34-0 rout last fall and a 21-14 victory in 2020 en route to win the district title both seasons. Prior to that, Westfield was 6-0 all-time against Madison.

The teams have combined to win the past eight district championships, and each has 2-0 league records this season entering the Friday night, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. showdown between the rivals on the Warhawks’ home field in Vienna.

By cutting way down on mistakes and turnovers, Madison (4-3) has bounced back to win four straight games after an 0-3 start. Westfield (6-1) has won six in a row after losing its season opener. Of note, Madison connected on some big passing plays to defeat the Centreville Wildcats, 21-18, in its previous contest. Centreville was regarded as a favorite to win the Concorde title.

After graduating numerous starters from last season’s state- runner-up team, Madison coach Justin Counts said it took the Warhawks a while this season to find its way.

“I felt we had talented players against who were here last year, they just didn’t play a lot and they probably just thought we could expect to pick right up where we left off,” Counts said. “We have cleaned up stuff on our side and we are finishing drives more and keeping our defense from being on the field as much.”

In addition to the past district crowns, Madison and Westfield have combined to win the previous seven 6D North Region championships (Madison in 2020 and 2021), making the rivalry even more intense. Madison won the past two region crowns, also finishing second in the Class 6 state tournament last fall.

The winner of the Oct. 21 clash will be in the driver’s seat to finish on top of the district standings again this fall and continue the domination of the championship between the teams.

Against two common opponents this season, each routed the Oakton Cougars, while turnovers were costly for Madison in a 14-11 road loss against the Yorktown Patriots. Westfield rallied from a 14-0 deficit to top Yorktown, 20-17, in overtime.

Ball control likely will be an important factor in the Oct. 21 game, as each team prefers that type of offensive approach. The Warhawks have produced more big plays in the passing game, in addition to having a steady ground attack with runningback Angelo Jreige.

“They are fundamentaly sound and have a big offensive line, so we will have to deal with that,” Counts said. “We are going to need to keep the ball on offense and try to build a lead.”

As a result of losing to Madison the past two seasons, Westfield made some assistant-coaching changes this fall and an effort to end that trend. Tom Verbanic became the team’s offensive coordinator and Pete Bendorf has a much bigger role on defense.

The two are highly-successful former head coaches of two different high-school football teams in Northern Virginia. When Verbanic was Westfield’s head coach, the team won two state titles, which he later repeated as the head coach at private school Flint Hill. Bendorf’s Oakton team won a region crown years ago.