Madison hosts Centreville in region football final

The best way to describe the upcoming football playoff game between the host Madison Warhawks and Centreville Wildcats is it will be a 50-50 contest. Flip a coin.

The high-school teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna in the 6D North Region-tournament championship game, a rematch of last season’s final, won in a blowout by the Warhawks.

Two-time defending region champion Madison (9-3) is the top seed and Centreville (10-2) is seeded second. The Warhawks have won nine straight games overall this season and Centreville five in a row. The Concorde District rivals are each 2-0 in the region playoffs so far, with comfortable victories in those outings.

The winner of the region final advances to the semifinals of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 tournament.

Sponsored

Further proving that the teams are very even this fall, Madison and Centreville met during the regular season, with the host Warhawks winning, 21-18, on Oct. 21. The Wildcats led 7-0 early in the game and 10-7 at halftime.

Centreville had 305 total yards in the loss, of which 207 were passing. Madison gained 276, with 199 through the air, including touchdown passes of 83, 55 and 18 yards.

The Warhawks had no turnovers and Centreville one costly interception.

Of the common opponents the teams have faced this fall, each lost close games to defending Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge and defeated the other four teams both played.

“We will have to play very well against them again and avoid mistakes,” Madison coach Justin Counts said.

So far in the region playoffs, Centreville defeated No. 7-seed Chantilly, 57-34, then third-seeded Westfield, 36-6, in the semifinals; while Madison routed No. 8-seed Washington-Liberty, 56-6, then downed fifth-seed Yorktown, 21-7, in the semifinals.

Madison’s offense is led by quarterback Mac Lewis. He has passed for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Runningback Angelo Jreige leads the ground attack. He rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Yorktown.

For the season, Jreige has run for just over 1,000 yards.

Madison’s defense did not allow an offensive touchdown against Yorktown and only one each in the preceding three games.

NOTES: Madison has won seven straight region-tournament playoff games over a three-season stretch, all on its home field . . . The Warhawks have defeated Centreville nine straight times, including four in the region playoffs. Centreville finished second in the Concorde District this fall to Madison . . . The winner of the Madison vs. Centreville game faces either the Fairfax Lions (12-0) or South County Stallions (11-1) in the Class 6 state semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Those two teams meet in the Occoquan Region C tournament championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Fairfax High School.