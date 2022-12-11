Madison grad completes college football career

by DAVID DRIVER, For the Sun Gazette

Sam Kidd, a former Madison High School football standout, injured his shoulder in October and was on the sidelines in street clothes during a recent college football game when his James Madison University (JMU) team ended its first season playing in the larger Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Kidd, a defensive back for JMU since 2017, still had a small role in the Dukes’ home victory over nationally-ranked Costal Carolina (23rd at the time). With Coastal Carolina on offense in the first half, a video of Kidd was shown on the scoreboard on the east end of the stadium as he implored home fans to make some noise.

“I did see that,” Kidd said. “When I was playing, I never really noticed on the sideline anything like that. It was fun to see.”

Fun was the theme of the day as James Madison defeated Coastal Carolina, 47-7, to finish the season 8-3. The Dukes are not eligible to play in a college bowl game because of the team’s transition from the lower level.

Madison played in the lower-level national title game in 2020, then left the Colonial Athletic Association after the 2021 campaign for the Sun Belt Conference. The team was ranked in the top 25 earlier this season.

Before the game against Coastal Carolina, Kidd, who made the JMU team as a walk-on, was honored on senior day. He was joined by his parents, Dave and Alease, and his brother, Max, who also went to Madison High, then was a manager for JMU baseball when he was a student there.

“Really, just a journey will stick out to me the most. This is my sixth year here,” Kidd, who was a redshirt senior this season. “It all went by fast. A lot has happened since my freshman year – a couple of different coaches. Getting the opportunity to play in those games after being a walk-on, that is probably the most special aspect.”

Kidd injured his shoulder against Marshall University this season on Oct. 22 and had surgery about a week later. His final-season stats were 31 tackles, and one fumble recovery in seven games.

Kidd wasn’t surprised how well the Dukes played in their 51st season of football.

“In the past we played several FBS games and we went in to win those games every time, and that is how we prepared,” Kidd said.

Kidd graduated from JMU in the fall of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, then enrolled in graduate school there.

“I think Sam leads through his actions,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “Some guys lead through their words, some guys lead through their actions, and Sam plays the way you want everybody to play.”

Kidd played in 42 games during his JMU career. He made 112 tackles, with eight for losses, including a sack. He had one interception, one fumble recovery and forced two fumbles. Kidd had a career game-high 11 tackles and broke up three passes in a quarterfinal playoff game last season, then had eight tackles in the semifinals.

He was one of several Madison High School graduates who went on to JMU in recent years to participate in various sports.

Other Madison graduates who have played sports at JMU in recent years include baseball players Kyle Novak and Ryan Murphy. In addition, Kyle Hayes played baseball at Madison High and JMU and Samantha Gjormand, another Madison High grad, ended her run as a manager with JMU baseball and is now part of the baseball coaching staff at the College of Charleston.

In high-school football for the Madison Warhawks, Kidd was the Liberty District Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was chosen all-state. He also played basketball in high school.

Now, Kidd is weighing his options on what is next for him on and off the field.