Madison football team finishes second in state

Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game.

Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10 contest by a 48-14 score at Old Dominion University to the undefeated and high-scoring Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles (15-0). The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Madison, after a 0-3 start to the season.

Last fall, Madison finished 13-2 and lost to Oscar Smith by a similar 42-17 score on the same ODU field in the state final. Prior to the state playoffs, the Warhawks won Concorde District and 6D North Region championships each season, ones that included 11- and 13-game winning streaks and each began with season-opening losses to Stone Bridge.

Each of the state title tilts were similar, as well. Madison stayed close for a while against high-scoring opponents, before losing by wide margins.

Sponsored

In this season’s state final, Madison had success moving the ball by gaining 236 total yards with 11 first downs and had a third touchdown nullified by an official’s ruling that T.V. replays suggested was incorrect.

On defense, the Warhawks weren’t able to stop the Eagles. They gained 454 total yards (253 rushing, 201 passing) and had 17 first downs, led 14-0 in the first quarter, scored the first three times they had the ball, were ahead 21-6 at halftime and up 35-14 after three periods.

Madison’s touchdowns came on scoring runs of one and 37 yards by quarterback Mac Lewis in the second and third quarters. Angelo Jreige (89 yards rushing) ran for a two-point conversion following Lewis’ 37-yard, third-quarter run.

The Warhawks’ first TD was set up by a 52-yard Jreige run after a hidden behind-the-back handoff. Lewis’ 37-yard score was on an option run.

Lewis was 11 of 23 passing for 96 yards and he ran for 38 yards. He also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Dominic Knicely had 13 yards rushing and caught one pass for 17.

Madison’s touchdown that was called back came on the first play of the fourth quarter on a six-yard option pass from receiver Cord Yates (four catches, 44 yards) to a wide open Lewis. The play was disallowed because it was ruled Yates received the ball from Jreige on an incomplete option pass, not a lateral and fumble like the replay suggested.

Seven points there would have cut the lead to 35-21.

Freedom-Woodbridge added two more touchdowns to close the scoring.

Sonny Endicott and Nolan Wilbricht each had two catches for Madison, and Jreige and Roger Stone each had one.

On defense for Madison, the Warhawks’ lone tackle for a loss was by Kevin Chadwick, and Ian Kenny had an interception with an 18-yard return. Luke Jarvis (five tackles) had one tackle for no gain.

Michael Delgado led Madison with 15 total tackles and Chadwick had 11. Eli Novario and Matthew Remy had seven total tackles each, Grant McVicker had five, Jack Green had eight assists and Eric Anderson added six assists.

“We came back so strong after that 0-3 start and had another strong season and won championships again,” said Anderson, a two-year starter.

NOTES: Madison’s offensive line was without starting tackle Nolan Farley, who was injured in the state semifinals. The line was reshuffled a bit with Teddy Lewis the replacement starter . . . Jreige rushed for 533 yards in five playoff games and Lewis passed for 625 yards . . . The 48 points Madison allowed in the state final were the most yielded in a single game this season. The 14 points scored were the Warhawks second fewest in a contest . . . Madison’s overall record during its highly-successful three-season playoff run was 32-7, including a 10-3 postseason mark. Opponents scored 10 or fewer points (seven shutouts) 23 times. Those seasons included winning streaks of eight, 11 and 13 games, winning three district and region titles and three appearances in the Class 6 state tournaments . . . Madison has won eight or more games in a season starting with the 2015 campaign.