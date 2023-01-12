Madison football players chosen all-state

Six Madison Warhawks High School football players were chosen to the Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state teams.

Making first team on offense was senior tight end Nolan Wilbricht and sophomore kick returner Dominic Knicely.

On defense, senior linebacker Jake Green was chosen to the first team.

Making second team on offense from Madison was senior lineman Owen Cass.

Chosen to the second team on defense were senior end Eric Anderson and senior defensive back Kevin Chadwick.

Those players helped Madison finished 11-4, win Concorde District and 6D Northern Region championships, then finish second in the state tournament.

The Warhawks started the season 0-3, then won 11 straight games until losing in the state final to Freedom-Woodbridge. Madison also finished second in the 2021 state tournament.

The Warhawks have won three straight district and region titles.

NOTE: In all during the 2022 season, Madison played against 27 players who were chosen to Class 6 all-state teams.