47.6 F
Tysons
Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...
FairfaxMadison football players chosen all-state
FairfaxSports
Updated:

Madison football players chosen all-state

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Madison High School senior tight end Nolan Wilbricht was chosen first-team all-state on offense. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Six Madison Warhawks High School football players were chosen to the Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state teams.

Making first team on offense was senior tight end Nolan Wilbricht and sophomore kick returner Dominic Knicely.

On defense, senior linebacker Jake Green was chosen to the first team.

Making second team on offense from Madison was senior lineman Owen Cass.

Sponsored

Chosen to the second team on defense were senior end Eric Anderson and senior defensive back Kevin Chadwick.

Those players helped Madison finished 11-4, win Concorde District and 6D Northern Region championships, then finish second in the state tournament.

The Warhawks started the season 0-3, then won 11 straight games until losing in the state final to Freedom-Woodbridge. Madison also finished second in the 2021 state tournament.

The Warhawks have won three straight district and region titles.

NOTE: In all during the 2022 season, Madison played against 27 players who were chosen to Class 6 all-state teams.

Previous article
Democrat on top in special election for House of Delegates seat
Next article
55+ News, 1/12/23 edition
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Medical Society grants aid social-safety-net efforts

Founded in 2021 through a partnership with Dr. Jenny Hong (the Arlington County Medical Society’s president at the time)...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.