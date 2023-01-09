Madison basketball teams earn split

The Madison Warhawks split non-district games with the host West Potomac Wolverines on Jan. 7 in girls and boys high-school action. The Madison girls (10-2) won 37-35 and the Madison boys (8-4) lost 67-61.

The girls held off a late rally by West Potomac as Avery Griepentrog (two blocks, five points, 14 rebounds) contested a three-point shot at the buzzer with a hand in the face of the shooter. Sarah Link (11 points, seven rebounds) made a foul shot with seconds left to up Madison’s lead to 37-35.

Stella Gougoufkas had 12 points for Madison and Kayla Dixon scored seven and had four steals.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Madison girls. No team scored more than 35 points against Madison in those four wins.

* The Madison boys trailed 37-33 at halftime and could get no closer in the second half as West Potomac shot well.

Miles Franklin was one of Madison’s top scorers with 17 points and Jack Komiski scored 15.

In its previous game, the Madison boys defeated visiting Independence, 71-56 as Wyatt Norton scored 24 and Franklin 19.

The Madison teams begin their Concorde District schedule this weeks. The Madison girls are the defending district champions.