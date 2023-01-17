Madison basketball teams 2-0 in district

38.3 F
FairfaxMadison basketball teams 2-0 in district
By Dave Facinoli
Madison High School forward Sarah Link, left, scored 26 points for the Warhawks in their recent Concorde District victory against the Chantilly Chargers. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

With victories over the Chantilly Chargers and Centreville Wildcats in their first two Concorde District basketball games of the high-school season, the Madison Warhawks’ teams were atop the girls and boys standings when the week began.

The Madison girls (12-2, 2-0) rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to defeat Chantilly, 48-36, then built early leads over the Centreville Wildcats to win, 58-54.

The Madison boys (10-4, 2-0) downed Chantilly, 82-57, then survived host Centreville, 55-52, in a game in which the Warhawks did not shoot well from the floor or foul line.

In the boys win over Centreville, Madison was just 1 of 11 shooting from behind the three-point line and at one point missed eight straight foul shots.

“It was a struggle,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “We just didn’t shoot well.”

Madison was led by Darren Knicely. He scored 15 points and had nine rebounds off the bench. Joey Chalabi scored 19 for Madison to go with seven steals.

The Warhawks played without starting forward Wyatt Norton. He is sidelined for a few games with a thumb injury that he suffered against Chantilly in the team’s previous game.

“Darren came in and rebounded and played well,” Roller said.

Chalabi led Madison in scoring with 21 points against Chantilly, Miles Franklin scored 15 and Joe Kaminski 11.

Leading the Madison girls against Centreville was Stella Gougoufkas with 28 points and five rebounds. Sarah Link scored 11 for Madison and had nine rebounds; Kayla Dixon had 14 points; and Avery Griepentrog had two points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

The Warhawks were ahead 28-18 at halftime.

In the win over Chantilly, Link had 26 points and eight rebounds; Gougoufkas scored eight with four rebounds and two steals; Dixon had seven points, four assists, two steals and two blocks; and Griepentrog had five points, six rebounds and two steals. 

Madison took the lead for good by outscoring Chantilly, 14-6, in the third period.

