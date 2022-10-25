MAC football: Flint Hill wins, Potomac School falls

In private school action Oct. 21 and 22, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers were involved in seesaw close high-school football games.

Flint Hill (4-3, 2-1) defeated host Norfolk Academy, 34-38, in overtime Oct. 21, then the next afternoon Potomac School (4-2, 1-1) lost to visiting St. James, 28-25, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference contest.

Flint Hill tied the game at 28 with 10 seconds to play on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Manoli Karageorgos to Josh Clarke and Dylan Logue kicked his fourth extra point. In overtime Flint Hill won on Karageorgos’ nine-yard pass to Ty Harris.

Harris had three TD catches in the game and Clarke two. Karageorgos threw all five scoring passes and for 336 yards. Clarke had a 25-yard punt return in the contest and Vic McNeal had a 38-yard reception. Bryce Stewart was the team’s leading runs with 69 yards and Karageorgos had 30.

McNeal and Clarke each had four catches and Harris three.

Flint Hill had 412 total yards, including 307 passing.

On defense, Harris and Clarke had interceptions. McNeal, Marley Gordy, Grady Jones, Brooks Martin and Jeffrey Wells were leading tacklers.

Potomac School had trouble stopping the running game of St. James in its loss, as the Saints had three scoring runs.

St. James scored the winning touchdown on a 17-yard fourth-down pass with 1:26 left in the game. Potomac School went ahead 25-21 a bit earlier when Camren Boykin passed to Drew Turner for a 59-yard scoring pass.

The two earlier connected on a 37-yard TD pass, Marcel Gaskins had a 20-yard scoring run for the Panthers and Stefan Harvey kicked field goals of 22 and 31 yards.

Turner caught 10 passes for 287 yards, Gaskins three for 20, Jack Judd two for 39 and Andrew Lay two for eight. Boykin was 18 of 31 passing for 365 yards.

Nathan Alexander had an interception for the Panthers, Lucas Boulter made 10.5 tackles and E.J. Schneeberg and Max Gyllenhoff eight each.

“My hat goes off to St. James,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “They were more physical up front than us, and they shut down our running game.” Potomac School hosts the Maret Frogs in a conference game on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in a rare night game for the McLean school. Temporary lights are being used for the contest