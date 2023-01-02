60.8 F
Fairfax'Lunch-and-learn' program focuses on housing options for seniors
Updated:

‘Lunch-and-learn’ program focuses on housing options for seniors

The Huckaby Briscoe Group of Keller Williams McLean will host a lunch-and-learn seminar options on senior-housing options.

The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd. in McLean.

Karen Briscoe and Lizzy Conroy of the real-estate group will host the event, jointed by senior-living expert Jeanina DiVttorio. Briscoe has earned the SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist) designation from the National Association of Realtors.

Topics include retirement-community options and their costs; how to decide when to downsize and move; resources to organize and declutter for a move; in-home care vs. retirement-community living; and selling your home to help pay for long-term needs.

The event will include lunch. The program is free, but registration is requested by Jan. 12 by calling (703) 734-0192 or e-mailing homes@hbcgroupkw.com.

