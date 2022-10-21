Longtime Wakefield football volunteer honored

Of all the football coaches and players who have come and gone over the years at Wakefield High School, the one constant of the program has been Frank Haddock.

The team’s longtime volunteer scorekeeper, announcer and scoreboard operator has been involved with the team for some 40 seasons. He began watching Wakefield Warriors football games before he was a student at the school, from which he graduated in 1986 – never missing a day of school.

For his years of service with the football team, Haddock was recognized and awarded with a plaque by current school director of student activities Nate Haley during halftime of Wakefield’s Oct. 14 home game against the Langley Saxons.

That game just happened to be the 400th Haddock has worked or watched in some capacity with his beloved Warriors. The streak dates to 1983, when Haddock last missed a road game. His last missed home game was in 1979.

Sponsored

Haddock stood at midfield during the halftime ceremony, where he was surrounded by some current and former coaches. At the same time, public-address announcer Tony Bentley talked about Haddock’s devotion to the team and read what past coaches and school administrators had to say about the valued volunteer.

During the station’s high-school football coverage later that night, WJLA-TV Channel 7 included a short feature about Haddock’s long service. Haddock talked about seeing his 401st and 402nd straight Wakefield football game, then eventually on to 500.

“We have Yorktown and Marshall still left this season,” Haddock said.

Haddock currently is assisting under his 11th Wakefield head football coach in Darrell Weeks.

Wayne Hogwood was Wakefield’s head coach from 2013 to 2021, having previously quarterbacked the team, with Haddock keeping his statistics, of course.

Haddock began working under head coach Jim Huffschmit in 1980. Others that followed, in order, were Virgil Seay, Ed Carrol, Mike Wright, Sean Carey, Ron Files, Joe Donnely, Tim Churchill, Keith Powell, Hogwood and now Weeks.

Hailey is Wakefield’s fifth director of student activities during Haddock’s time with the program, and there have been four principals.

In addition to football, Haddock also has been a longtime scorekeeper or announcer for boys basketball and baseball games at Wakefield, and has filled in for various other sports.

“Frank knows everything and has done so much for football and our program,” said Bentley, who also is the school’s head basketball coach.

Bentley said that Haddock is a walking encyclopedia regarding Wakefield football records and statistics, in addition to basketball and baseball. He knows coaching records, team records, scores of games, and playoff information. If there is a stat or record, Haddock knows it all.

In 1986, former Wakefield boys basketball coach Bob Veldran gave Haddock the team’s Booster Club Sportsmanship Award.