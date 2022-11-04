Longtime Madeira swim coach steps down

With practices getting started for the upcoming high-school swimming and diving season, a longtime fixture with the Northern Virginia sport will not be part of the 2022-23 campaign.

Rod Montrie, the director of aquatics and head coach of the Madeira Snails girls program for 31 years, retired from the McLean private high school in July, including his coaching positions. Montrie founded the program at the school and was heavily involved in the details of and design of the aquatics center.

“It was a great and long run at Madeira,” the University of Maryland graduate said. “There are a lot of great memories. Thirty-one years is a long time.”

Some of the best moments were the six Virginia Independent School state titles the Snails won under Montrie’s direction, the last in 2018, and the two runner-up finishes. His teams also won two Independent School League championships, and the Snails never had a losing dual-meet single-season record.

“Those tough ISL meets always battle-tested us well for the state meets,” Montrie said.

“I will miss it because high-school swimming is so much fun for everyone, kind of like summer-league swimming,” Montrie said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun for the students. I was lucky to coach a lot of great swimmers at Madeira.”

Among those, Montrie coached 25 All-American swimmers at Madeira.

In 2006, Montrie received the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association David H. Robertson Award for coaching excellence. Going forward, the annual Madeira Swimming of the Year award will be named after Montrie.

The former coach has been asked to return for Madeira’s senior-day ceremony for the team sometime this coming season.

The Reston resident has stepped away from high-school coaching but he continues to coach part-time with the club Machine Aquatics team in Vienna. He has coached there since 2007.

Montrie didn’t rule out returning to high-school coaching at some time at some level, but probably not right away.

Montrie’s replacement as head coach is Brenna Broadus. She was an assistant coach with the team during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. At Denison University, Broadus was a 12-time Academic All-American swimmer.

Montrie is the second successful local high-school swim and dive coach to step down since last season. Madison High School’s Andrew Foos departed, leaving after 14 years in the position of head girls and boys coach. He led the Warhawks girls team to four state championships.