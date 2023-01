The Arlington County government’s 2023 tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been shifted from Wakefield High School to Washington-Liberty High School.

The time is the same: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. It also will be livestreamed on the county government’s Website and social-media channels.

The program will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington before the March on Washington in 1963 and the County’s connection.