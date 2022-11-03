51 F
Localities can queue up for regional transportation cash

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
long exposure photography of road and cars
Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission expects between $45 million and $48 million to be available for the next round of I-395/95 Commuter Choice grant funding.

That’s up from recent years, where the typical grant-funding cycle has offered about $30 million to support projects that reduce congestion in the I-395/95 corridors. Funding comes from toll revenue.

From Nov. 7 to Jan. 27, local governments in the I-395/95 catchment area can submit project proposals. They will be ranked by staff, and the preliminary package will be sent out for public comment in the spring followed by an expected adoption in June.

The funds will be available during the fiscal year beginning July 2023.

