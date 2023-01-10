Local wrestlers busy winning many matches

With six pins and a forfeit, the host Marshall Statesmen rallied to defeat the Yorktown Patriots, 42-34, in a Liberty District high-school wrestling match.

Earning pins for Marshall were Joshua Levy at 106 pounds, Luis Malave (126), Owen Lebkisher (157), Arvand Ansari (175), Ethan Lebkisher (125) and Soran Pirhoun (285). Ben Levy won by forfeit at 120.

The district dual was the first of the season for Marshall.

* In other Liberty District action, the Langley Saxons won their first league match with a 43-22 win over the Washington-Liberty Generals.

Sponsored

Earning pins for Langley were Teddy Musser at 138 pounds, Ryan Roncskevitz (165), Brijesh Patel (190) and Thomas Swartz (215). Jacob Steele won by forfeit at 285.

Beomseok Kang won by major decision at 150. and Pierce Pryce (113) and Julian Bowles (144) won by regular decisions.

For Langley at the New Year’s Brawl in Easton, Md., on Jan. 7, Steele was 7-0 with seven pins and won the championship at the 287-pound heavyweight division. Most of his pins came in the first period.

Robert Ronsckvitz at 162 pounds and Ryan Ronsckvitz at 172 each finished second.

Musser was third at 140. Fifth was Max Anderson at 184 and Patel at 197, Pryce was seventh at 108 and Adrian Simington (134) and Swartz (222) were eighth.

Langley placed sixth in the team scoring.

* With a 7-0 record, the Madison Warhawks won the recent KSA Tournament in Orlando. The next best teams had 4-3 marks to tie for second.

Madison wrestled three teams twice. It defeated Fairview of Colorado, 38-29 and 40-16; East View of Florida, 27-21 then by forfeit; St. Albans of D.C., 60-9 and 65-6, and Lincoln Park of Florida, 56.22.

Some of top wrestlers for Madison were Cole Sullivan-Fielding, Aditya Biswas, Max Rosenberg, Isaac Bogdewic, Ben Sim, Henry Novario, Thomas Adamson, Amiel Hopkins, Noel Yea and Adam Parrotte.

Earlier in the season, Madison lost to the Marshall Statesmen in a neighborhood match, 52-28.

At the NOVA Classic at Fairfax High School in the Warhawks’ opening match of the season, Sims finished sixth at the 138-pound weight class and Rosenberg was eighth at 126.

The Warhawks will began the 2023 portion of their schedule with a 7-1 overall record.

* For the Oakton Cougars at the Joe Verciglio Tournament at Chantilly High School on Jan. 7, Isaac Hegg won the individual championship at the 144-pound weight class with a 5-0 record and five pins. Three of his pins came in the first period, including in the title match.

Hegg has been one of the top wrestlers in the Concorde District and 6D North Region, placing high in numerous competitions.

Prior to the Verciglio Tournament, Hegg won his 100th career match during a recent dual meet.

Also for Oakton at the tourney at Chantilly High School, Alex Martinez was fourth at 150 and Miles Sanderson fifth at 190.

Oakton finished 11th in the team standings.

The Cougars and other Concorde District teams continue their seasons this week.

* The Potomac School Panthers in private-school competition had place winners at the Yellowjacket Invitational at Randolph Macon Academy on Jan. 7. The team will next participate in the Panther Invitational at Paul VI Catholic High School that is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14.