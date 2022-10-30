Local teams, runners win district cross country meets

Four teams and two individual runners from the Sun Gazette coverage areas finished first in the Concorde and Liberty district cross country championship meets, all held Oct. 27 on the Burke Lake Park course.

The Oakton Cougars swept the Concorde meets, the girls winning with 30 points and led by individual champion Sitota Mesfin in 18:24, and the boys on top with 28.

The Liberty team champions were the Langley Saxons on the girls side with 39 points and the Marshall Statesmen on the boys with 28.

Marshall was led by individual winner Seth Oliver in 15:52.

Oliver took the lead shortly after the two-mile mark and finished well ahead of the runner-up.

“I started feeling the pain of running real bad at the two-mile mark and that’s when I went for the lead,” Oliver said. “The pain drove me. My coach [Darrell General] said I had a shot to win, we devised a plan and I followed that.”

The senior ran cross country as a freshman for Marshall, but not again until this season.

“I was doing other things, but wanted to run again this year and the coach let me,” Oliver said. “I need to believe in myself more. That is my downfall.”

The Marshall boys had four additional runners finish in the top 12: Sean Sanders (fourth, 16:17), Simon Barnes (fifth, 16:22), Samuel Lee (sixth, 16:28) and Nawfal Elwannas (12th, 16:44).

Mesfin was one of five Oakton girls placing in the top 11. Others were Anna Lewis (fourth, 19:05), Raquel Lewis (fifth, 19:30), Rhianen Eichelbaum (ninth, 19:36) and Elizabeth Kruzinski (11th, 19:40).

Madison High’s Lydia Mikhin was second in the girls Concorde meet in 18:30.

The Oakton boys had five runners place in the top nine, led by runner-up Junior Allen in 15:42. Tyler Coleman was third (15:50), Derek Lewis sixth (15:59), Iyasu Yemane eighth (16:05) and Connor Eklund ninth (16:05). Also, Quin Sehon was 11th (16:17) and Bradford Woodhouse 16th (16:25).

The Liberty girls champion Langley team was led by third-place finisher Lila Waters (17:56) with Hazel Calway fifth (18:22), Lila Pesavento eighth (18:40), Madeleine Spaner 11th (19:07) and Corinne Jaggard 12th (19:12.).

The McLean Highlanders were second in the girls Liberty meet with 47 points and were led by runner-up Thais Rolly in 17:06, a second behind winner Gillian Bushee of Herndon High (17:05). Calypso Rolly was seventh for the McLean girls (18:36), Elise Walker ninth (18:49), Leah Durkee 14th (19:31) and Ingrid Shumway 15th (19:50). For the Marshall girls in the Liberty meet, Haley Spoden finished fourth (18:18).

In the Liberty boys meet, McLean’s Omar Massoud placed seventh (16:29) and Langley’s Tyler Swint was 13th (17:00). For the fifth-place Madison boys in the Concorde meet, Matthew Nichols was 13th (16:21).

For the third-pace Madison girls behind Mikhin, Kiki Van Der Weide was 10th (19:39), Katie Tylecki 13th (19:52) and Gabrielle Antoine 16th (20:02).

The 6D North Region meet was scheduled for Nov. 3 on the same Burke Lake Park course.