Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs.

The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31.

In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial Scholarship annually to a female student attending Arlington schools. Information is available at counseling offices of the schools.

For information on the chapter, see the Website at www.arlingtonhousedar.org.