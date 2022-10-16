Local residents named by governor to state panels

Gov. Youngkin recently made the following appointments to state boards and commissions:

Daniel Steen of Arlington, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Justice, was appointed to the board of regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library. Lucy Treene of Arlington, a physician assistant, was appointed to the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants.

Wes Fisher of Arlington, a public-policy professional, was named to the Rare Disease Council. Brett Gibson of Arlington, a partner at Brown Advisory and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard, was appointed to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.