Monday, October 24, 2022
Local principal lauded for boosting student achievement
Fairfax Education News
Updated:

Local principal lauded for boosting student achievement

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
yellow and white star illustration
Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Mosaic Elementary School principal Mahri Aste has been recognized nationally by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a recipient of the 2022 Terrell H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

The award recognizes outstanding school leaders and the vital role they play in guiding students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances.

Aste and her staff work to ensure students at Mosaic – who come from 40 countries speaking 28 different languages – feel emotionally, mentally and physically safe.

“In her 32 years as a teacher and leader, Dr. Aste has been a dedicated and skilled educator and leader among her peers,” said Douglas Tyson, assistant superintendent of Region 1, in a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools.

“The most evident example of how Principal Aste’s leadership has impacted the school can be seen in the achievement of Mosaic students,” Tysons said. “In the last three years, Mosaic has made significant strides in closing achievement gaps. We are proud to have her impact in our community recognized.”

The elementary school recently was named a Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Education.

