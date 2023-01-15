Local home sellers got more per square foot in 2022 than 2021

The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data.

But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.

Each of the nine jurisdictions across the Washington region included in a Sun Gazette data examination showed higher 2022 per-square-foot prices compared to a year before. But data also showed that December’s per-square-foot sales prices were trailing the year-to-date average in every jurisdiction.

Figures are from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.

The District of Columbia led the pack in 2022 as it does just about every year with a per-square-foot sales price of $544. But that city also saw the smallest increase from 2021, up only a single dollar, or 0.2 percent, from a year before.

Arlington ($478 per square foot, up 3%), Falls Church ($445, up 5.5%) and Alexandria ($440, also up 5.5%) all were above the $400 threshold, with Fairfax County ($335, up 5.7%) rounding out the top five.

Down in the pack were Montgomery County ($299, up 6.8%), Loudoun County $267, up 10.3%), Prince George’s County ($236, up 5.8%) and Prince William County ($225, up 9.8%).

For December, per-square-foot prices were $502 for the District of Columbia, $452 for Arlington, $420 for Alexandria, $399 for Falls Church, $317 for Fairfax County, $282 for Montgomery County, $263 for Loudoun County, $230 for Prince George’s County and $216 for Prince William County.

For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, the year-end per-square-foot sales price of $230 was up 6.5 percent from $216 in 2021. December’s per-square-foot average price was $218.

Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. All current figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.