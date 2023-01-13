Local home prices show first year-over-year decline since 2016

The median home-sales price in the Washington metropolitan area in December was down 15 percent from the market peak last spring, and for the first time since 2016 showed a year-over-year decline, according to new data.

The figures, reported Jan. 12 with data from Bright MLS, came as the 2022 market ended on a somewhat frigid note, with December home sales down 41.5 percent from a year before.

The Washington metro area’s median sales price was $513,315, down 1.3 percent compared to a year ago and off from the $605,000 recorded last May, which turned out to be the peak of the current market.

Figures represent transactions in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

It may simply have been a matter of not if, but when, year-over-year prices would show a decline.

“Price growth has been slowing for months,” said Lisa Sturtevant, Bright MLS’s chief economist. “However, the price decline in the Washington metro area is a first and something that we will be closely watching.”

Still, Sturtevant said, there’s no reason to hyperventilate about the current state of the market, even if the decline in prices continues for a while.

“Home prices ran up quickly during the pandemic, and so in most markets, prices will remain higher than they were three years ago,” she said.

In December, the single-family market actually posted a year-over-year increase (3.1%), but it was offset by declines in the condominium and townhome segments.

Among larger jurisdictions in the region, median sales prices were down in the District of Columbia, effectively flat in Loudoun County but up in Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Sales for November stood at 3,564 across the region, the 13th consecutive month of year-over-year declines. And the downturn was widespread: All property categories fell in the order of 40 percent or more.

Sellers continue to largely stay on the sidelines, with the number of homes coming to market in December (2,787) the lowest level in two decades.

Despite the sluggish sales, the local market only has a 1.04-month supply of homes at the market, very low by historic norms, and inventory remains below 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels except in the close-in jurisdictions: the District of Columbia, Arlington and Alexandria.

That low-low-low 1.04-month supply is something of an optical illusion, as it is based on average sales activity over the past year rather than current conditions.

“In general, the market is moving towards more of a balanced market, with buyers having more leverage,” Sturtevant said.

Less inventory arriving in the pipeline is likely helping maintain prices, but since it is taking longer for homes to go under contract (an average 22 days compared to 12 a year before), overall inventory is beginning to build.

The question is: What happens with the arrival of spring? Will buyers turn out but not sellers? Will sellers turn out but not buyers? Both? Neither? The answer likely holds the key to where the 2023 real-estate market is headed.

Bright MLS anticipates that, by the end of the year, median home prices will be up about 1.1 percent from where they stood at the end of 2022.