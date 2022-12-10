Local football players make all-region teams

Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season.

Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year.

Making first team offense from the region-champion Madison squad were lineman Owen Cass, runningback Angelo Jreige, tight end Nolan Wilbricht and kick returner Dominic Knicely.

Making first-team offense from Marshall was wide receiver Jack Peksens and Langley’s Darren Mosleh was the first-team all-purpose player.

Chosen second-team on offense from Madison was wide receiver Sonny Endicott.

Second-team selections from Langley were quarterback Brendan Mansinne, wide receiver Dustin Mosleh, lineman Jacob Steele and place-kicker Nick Guagliano.

Chosen to the second team from Marshall were tight end Owen Buhrman and kick returner Christos Proctor.

On defense from Madison, lineman Eric Anderson, linebacker Jake Green and defensive back Kevin Chadwick made first team. Langley linebacker Remhi Chaudhry also was picked first team.

Madison linebacker Eli Novario made second team all-defense and Chadwick was the second team’s defensive Player of the Year.

From Langley on second-team defense were lineman Blake Thompson and linebacker Luke Watson and Dustin Mosleh as a defensive back and punt returner.

From Marshall, Buhrman as a lineman, Owen Lebkisher as a linebacker and Proctor as a defensive back made the second team.