Library system's holiday-gift initiative scores success
Library system’s holiday-gift initiative scores success

brown gift box with pink ribbon
Photo by Jess Bailey on Unsplash

Nearly 1,000 adults and children participated in the Arlington library system’s “Gift Nook,” a free holiday market that offered thousands of items that had been donated by community members.

The event was held Dec. 10-11.

“This successful initiative would not have happened without the generosity and goodwill of our caring Arlington community who donated thousands of quality re-giftable items at our Gift Nook drop-off boxes this fall,” library officials said.

“This economical and sustainable approach to holiday shopping for people on a tight budget exceeded all our expectations and put smiles on patron and library-staff faces,” officials added.

