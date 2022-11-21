Library system preps ‘Read Outside the Lines’ initiative

It’s no billion-dollar Powerball payoff, but the Arlington library system has an upcoming lottery that may help expand your mind rather than your wallet.

“Read Outside the Lines” will give 100 library patrons the chance to check out a selection of specially selected tomes on surprise topics each month during the coming year.

“In 2023, let us help you expand your reading horizons,” library officials said in announcing the initiative. “Have you thought about exploring a new genre or literature from a different culture but have no idea where to start? Don’t read what everyone else is reading – dare to read outside the lines.”

Those who wish to participate need to sign up by Dec. 13 at https://library.arlingtonva.us/explore/for-readers/read-outside-the-lines/. If more than 100 want to take part, a random selection will be made to choose the participants.

Those who aren’t selected will be placed on a waiting list, and everyone who signs up will receive a monthly e-mail focusing on the selected genre and providing additional reading options, resources and related programming.