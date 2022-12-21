Library system notes most-checked-out books of 2022

The Fairfax County library system is on track to record just over 10 million materials loans for the 2022 calendar year, library officials said on Dec. 19.

That total includes more than 2 million digital checkouts, making the county library system one of just a handful of library organizations to have reached that level.

The e-book “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig was tops overall for 2022 in circulation among Fairfax library patrons, library officials said.

Among print editions, John Grisham’s “The Judge’s List” was the most frequently checked out in adult fiction; “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner was most checked out in adult nonfiction; “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins topped the ranking in teen books; and “Fetch-22” in the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey was checked out most among children’s literature.