Letter: Vienna evolving into totalitarian state

Editor: What is “Viennaism”? It’s synonymous with totalitarianism or communism. But you don’t have to travel to Russia or China to experience it.

Just buy a house in the gulag of Viennaism. Sure, the signs say “Vienna,” but that’s false advertising. You become enslaved to the people who are supposed to represent you when in fact they represent their own interests.

And your real-estate taxes pay their salaries. You are their only bread and butter and they treat you how they want, as subjects of their kingdom.

Residents on Alma Street, S.E., all signed a petition against installation of sidewalks. Yet the Viennaism went ahead and put them in against their will. Most of them moved away from this evil empire of wretched people.

And no sidewalks on Tazewell Road, N.W. We have many people who don’t want sidewalks who live on that street.

Dave Minyard, Vienna