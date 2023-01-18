53.2 F
Tysons
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonOpinionLetter: Va. legislators need to tighten laws on 'revenge porn'
Opinion
Updated:

Letter: Va. legislators need to tighten laws on ‘revenge porn’

For the Sun Gazette
By For the Sun Gazette

Must Read

For the Sun Gazette
For the Sun Gazette

Editor: Intentional distribution of non-consensual porn, or “revenge porn,” is a type of online harassment that occurs when an ex-partner or even a hacker posts sexually-explicit images of a person online without their permission.

Revenge porn is a growing issue in our region. As a paralegal, I have received calls from many people concerned about it. Additionally, according to an analysis by the Arlington County Commission on the Status of Women, revenge porn has increased by 73 percent in the last year alone, with cases increasing from 11 to 19 just within county borders.

Virginia’s revenge-porn law does not go far enough to protect victims. For one, it contains language limiting recourse to only perpetrators who “intend” to harm the victim – a clause not present in other sex crimes, where harm matters more than intent.

Secondly, victims cannot get restitution under the current criminal statute, and must sue in a civil court to gain restitution – a redundant and potentially traumatizing endeavor.

Sponsored

Additionally, the current law limits the definition of revenge porn to simply nude photos, whereas someone might be fully clothed but performing a sexual act, or otherwise depicted lewdly, and thus not protected under the law.

I would implore everyone to advocate to change Virginia’s revenge porn laws to better protect victims.

Jordan Stevenson, Arlington

Previous article
Letter: Upgrade to Oakton lane unnecessary on many levels
Next article
Letter: It isn’t ‘cancel culture’ to remove Lee’s name from Arlington House
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: Let’s bring back Flip!

Nope, the headline is not referring to Flip Wilson (although more about him down at the bottom). I'm talking about...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.