56.9 F
Tysons
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonOpinionLetter: Theo would restore fiscal sanity to governance
ArlingtonOpinion
Updated:

Letter: Theo would restore fiscal sanity to governance

For the Sun Gazette
By For the Sun Gazette
white and yellow plastic blocks
Photo by stefan moertl on Unsplash

Must Read

For the Sun Gazette
For the Sun Gazette

Editor: Adam Theo is the only chance to bring any sort of fiscal sanity to the Arlington County Board.

I am a former chairman of the Arlington Young Republicans, and Theo has my endorsement and complete support. I encourage all my fellow Republicans who live in Arlington to vote for him.

Everyone is frustrated with the current makeup of the Arlington Board. Despite the members self-labeling themselves as “center-left” or “progressive,” they are resistant to any sort of change and bend over backward to appease a small group of powerful civic organizations.

The board itself is structured in a way that restricts any amount of large-scale change; staggered at-large elections with the chair rotating between whoever is up next for re-election is clearly designed to limit any dissent and to maintain the status-quo.

Sponsored

If you’re looking for any kind of policy changes in Arlington next year, the incumbent, Matt de Ferranti, is not your candidate.

I’m supporting Theo to shake-up the status quo, to hold the county government fiscally accountable for vanity projects, and to embrace a more open and democratic local government.

Kipp Chapin, Arlington

Previous articleLetter: N.Va. congressional delegation all worthy of re-election
Next articleLetter: Arlington shouldn’t be Missing Middle’s guinea pig
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionFor the Sun Gazette -

Letter: Clement is out of touch with Arlington mainstream

Editor: Over the last decade, Audrey Clement has lost nine races for County Board and two campaigns for School...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.