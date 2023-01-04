62.3 F
Letter: Tax revenue needed to fund essential services

three round gold-colored coins on 100 US dollar banknotes
Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

Editor: Kudos to the Sun Gazette for tackling the sensitive issue of real estate taxes and a recent editorial [“Homeowners to Get Whomped in 2023?” Dec. 29].

However, the editorial’s important input should be considered contextually. Virginia is considered by experts to be better than average when it comes to overall tax burden for taxpayers. Also, Arlington and Fairfax must provide essential services that no reasonable person would question such as Adult Protective Services (APS). And abuse, neglect and exploitation can touch anyone, regardless of economic or homeowner status.

Many APS positions remain vacant in Fairfax County in part due to the challenges of the national human-services staffing crisis as well as the need to pay qualified social workers enough to do grueling APS work.

Taxes should always be reined in whenever possible, but not to the exclusion of sufficient revenue for essential services.

Carl Varner, Herndon

