Letter: Speed cameras save lives and should be embraced

Editor: I live in Fort Washington, Md. I know speed cameras save lives here and I believe they will in Northern Virginia, too [Editorial, “County Speed-Camera Plan Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg,” Nov. 17].

Residents in south Prince George’s County worked hard to get speed cameras on Maryland Route 210, known in the media as “The Highway of Death” for the unconscionable number of fatalities on our “main street.” By grass-roots demand, we now are able to have speed cameras in residential areas, as well.

No “diktats from county leadership,” as your editorial noted, in our case. We value life.

Ron Weiss, Fort Washington