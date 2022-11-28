50.3 F
Tysons
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...
FairfaxOpinionLetter: Speed cameras save lives and should be embraced
FairfaxOpinionTransportation
Updated:

Letter: Speed cameras save lives and should be embraced

For the Sun Gazette
By For the Sun Gazette
Fairfax County supervisors are considering holding a Dec. 6, 2022, public hearing on a pilot photo-enforcement program to crack down on speeding in school and work zones. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Must Read

For the Sun Gazette
For the Sun Gazette

Editor: I live in Fort Washington, Md. I know speed cameras save lives here and I believe they will in Northern Virginia, too [Editorial, “County Speed-Camera Plan Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg,” Nov. 17].

Residents in south Prince George’s County worked hard to get speed cameras on Maryland Route 210, known in the media as “The Highway of Death” for the unconscionable number of fatalities on our “main street.” By grass-roots demand, we now are able to have speed cameras in residential areas, as well.

No “diktats from county leadership,” as your editorial noted, in our case. We value life.

Ron Weiss, Fort Washington

Previous article
Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023
Next article
Letter: Election results do not validate Missing Middle
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Newly selected economic-development czar is a neighbor

It’s another national search that ended up with a new department head coming from very close to home. Arlington County...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.