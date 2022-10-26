Letter: Rives is the contender School Board needs right now

Editor: As Arlington Public Schools continues to emerge from the tumult of the pandemic-era closures that the district imposed starting in March 2020, making up for the resultant “learning loss” is of paramount importance.

We parents, families, residents and taxpayers of Arlington also must have confidence that a multiplicity of viewpoints are being aired and discussed on the School Board.

Unfortunately, this body – which is by law nonpartisan – currently is made up entirely of members of a single, seemingly monolithic political party. It would be hard to argue currently that even when board members are highly devoted to their jobs, a monochromatic ideology doesn’t pervade the decision- and policy-making process.

Diversity of viewpoints, fresh ideas and new energy are greatly needed, as well as a commitment to efficient allocation of an always-limited school budget. Within APS, the first priority should always be an academic excellence that serves each student well in life.

That is why I am so happy to see that the Sun Gazette has endorsed James Vell Rives IV.

Rives is an accomplished M.D. who has lived in Arlington for two decades, and is an expert in adolescent psychiatry. His presence on the School Board is exactly what our community needs right now, as the school system puts the past few years of disruption in the rear-view mirror and attempts to attain even greater levels of quality in education.

Chris Schons, Arlington