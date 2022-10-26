Letter: N.Va. congressional delegation all worthy of re-election

Editor: It was refreshing to read your endorsement of U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), although disappointing that you remained neutral in the 11th District, as Gerry Connolly deserves re-election.

Redistricting has moved U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of the 10th District west and south, but she must also get great praise and deserves re-election for her representation of our area for the last two terms.

Our region is blessed to continually have such good representatives in the Congress. Juxtapose that with what is happening in the rest of the country.

The Washington Post recently reported that 53 percent of Republican candidates are 2020 election deniers. These deniers must be kept away from any elective office. Is there anything more unpatriotic and un-American than the attack on the Capitol by the deniers?

Sponsored

Our very democracy, the rule of law and Constitution are under attack and at stake in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Voting is more imperative than ever before if we want representatives who follow the rule of law and take their oath to the Constitution seriously.

Fariborz Fatemi, McLean